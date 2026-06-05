Defense Tech Biz Valued At $2.2B After $200M Funding Round
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( June 5, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Precision robotics company Allen Control Systems on Friday announced that it has reached a $2.2 billion post-money valuation after closing its latest funding round with $200 million in tow....
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