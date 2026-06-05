NY Appeals Court Tosses Gun, Drug Plea Over Illegal Search
By Elizabeth Daley ( June 5, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A man sentenced to 16 years in prison had his guilty plea for drug and gun charges vacated after a New York state appeals court found that a trooper who searched his jacket pocket and discovered a gun had no right to frisk him in this manner....
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