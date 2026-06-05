Nutricia Sues To Identify Amazon Resellers' Product Sources

By Ben Adlin ( June 5, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Infant food and nutrition product-maker Nutricia North America Inc. filed suit in Washington state court in an effort to unmask actors that the company claimed wrongfully supplied its products to unauthorized resellers, including merchants on Amazon.com....
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