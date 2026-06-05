Investment Adviser Took Millions From Clients, SEC Says

By Lauraann Wood ( June 5, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday accused a purported Chicago investment adviser in federal court of stealing millions from family, friends and others by convincing them to put their money toward an investment pool he then "perpetually drained" through unsuccessful trading and personal spending....
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