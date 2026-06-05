Wrong 'Social Distinction' Scope Upends Deportation Relief

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 5, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- An immigration appeals board ruled Friday that the "social distinction" of a deportation relief seeker's proposed social group must be measured on a countrywide basis, vacating relief granted to a Honduran mother who claimed a gang threatened to kill her....
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