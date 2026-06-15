Raptors Ruling Shows Risks Of Calif. Enviro Suit Intervention

By Thierry Montoya ( June 15, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Intervention in California environmental litigation has always carried strategic value. It allows regulated businesses, project proponents and trade associations to defend agency approvals when the agency defendant may have different incentives, limited resources or a narrower litigation objective....
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