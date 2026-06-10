Weighing Trade-Offs Of SEC's Semiannual Reporting Proposal
By Keith Billotti and Walter Van Dorn ( June 10, 2026, 1:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's May 5 proposal to permit public companies to replace quarterly reporting on Form 10‑Q with a semiannual reporting regime centered on a new Form 10‑S is a significant potential shift in U.S. public company disclosure....
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