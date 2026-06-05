DC Circ. Backs CFTC Denial Of $147M Whistleblower Award

By Lauren Berg ( June 5, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit Friday affirmed the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's decision denying a former trader's bid for a $147 million whistleblower incentive award after he tipped off the agency about foreign exchange market manipulation, saying there's no evidence he was the original source on which the commission relied....
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