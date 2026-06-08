Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Intesa Sanpaolo Makes €30.6B Bid For Monte Dei Paschi

By Najiyya Budaly ( June 8, 2026, 10:43 AM BST) -- Italy's largest lender, Intesa Sanpaolo, said Monday that it is making a €30.6 billion ($35.2 billion) takeover offer for Monte dei Paschi di Siena — a day after rival Banco BPM called on MPS to open talks on a "merger of equals."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies