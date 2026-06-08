Intesa Sanpaolo Makes €30.6B Bid For Monte Dei Paschi

By Najiyya Budaly ( June 8, 2026, 10:43 AM BST) -- Italy's largest lender, Intesa Sanpaolo, said Monday that it is making a €30.6 billion ($35.2 billion) takeover offer for Monte dei Paschi di Siena — a day after rival Banco BPM called on MPS to open talks on a "merger of equals."...
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