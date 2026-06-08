White & Case, Reed Smith Lead $1.2B Space SPAC Deal

By Jarek Rutz ( June 8, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Spacecraft developer Quantum Space LLC said Monday it plans to go public through a merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI, a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal that values the combined company at about $1.2 billion and would give the business new funding to build out its national security-focused spacecraft platform....
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