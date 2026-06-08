Feds Probe Bonfire, Gunfire Damage To Wyoming Petroglyphs
By Crystal Owens ( June 8, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says it's investigating six acts of vandalism toward Indigenous petroglyph sites in Wyoming's Bighorn Basin that have caused irreparable damage to the centuries old archaeological sites....
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