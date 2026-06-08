9th Circ. Judge Faces Inquiry, Charges After Idaho Altercation
By Lauren Berg ( June 8, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday identified a judicial misconduct complaint against U.S. Circuit Judge Ryan D. Nelson after he was charged with misdemeanor battery stemming from an argument in an Idaho Falls parking lot that ended with him allegedly stomping a man's eyeglasses on the asphalt....
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