2nd Circ. Ruling Notably Limits Sentencing Courts' Discretion

By Jason Gould, Rachel Maimin and Christopher Dernbach ( June 10, 2026, 2:38 PM EDT) -- On May 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit vacated the sentence of defendant Chase Dralle in U.S. v. Dralle.[1] Dralle pled guilty to one count of illegal receipt of a trafficked firearm in violation of Title 18 of the U.S. Code, Sections 933(a)(2) and (b)....
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