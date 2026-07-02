Top International Trade Developments Of 2026: Midyear Report

By Jack McLoone ( July 2, 2026, 1:11 PM EDT) -- The fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court striking down President Donald Trump's global tariff regime kept international trade attorneys busy in the first half of 2026, with the shifting landscape largely occupied by other tariffs and their respective court challenges....
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