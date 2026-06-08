King & Spalding May Be Sanctioned In $300M Fraud Lawsuit

By Aaron Keller ( June 8, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Two King & Spalding LLP partners face a sanctions hearing in a $300 million fraud lawsuit to determine whether they violated a rule requiring candor to the tribunal by falsely claiming attorneys for other parties were copied on letters to two Connecticut jurists, according to two state court orders....
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