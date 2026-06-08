8th Circ. Backs SD Forum For Deadwood Tobacco TM Suit

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 8, 2026, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Cigar manufacturer Drew Estate and the creator of the Deadwood cigar line must take their trademark infringement suit against a South Dakota retailer to state court, the Eighth Circuit ruled on Monday, saying the dispute arises out of a stock purchase agreement that contains a binding forum selection clause....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.