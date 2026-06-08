100+ Ex-Prosecutors Question Chicago US Atty's Leadership
By Celeste Bott ( June 8, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- More than 100 former Illinois federal prosecutors issued a statement Monday saying there's been a "failure of leadership" in the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago and that "once-forbidden political considerations are infecting prosecutorial decisions" in the wake of an Illinois federal judge accusing the office of mishandling grand jury proceedings in a case against six immigration activists....
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