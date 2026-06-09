Florida Lender Fined $4M Over Unlicensed Calif. Lending
By Katryna Perera ( June 9, 2026, 1:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based lender will pay $4 million to the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation to resolve claims that it has been engaging in unlicensed lending activities in the state and charging borrowers unlawful interest rates and administrative fees on loans....
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