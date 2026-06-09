6th Circ. Says Criminal Past Rightfully Implicated In Removal

By Elaine Briseño ( June 9, 2026, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel refused to reconsider an Albanian man's petition to remain in the country and care for his ailing mother, finding the U.S. Board Of Immigration Appeals acted within its authority when considering his involvement in multiple crimes....
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