House Clears Bill Letting President Approve Copyright Chief
By Elliot Weld ( June 9, 2026, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A bill that would alter how the director of the U.S. Copyright Office is selected by requiring Congress to recommend candidates and give the president the final say passed the U.S. House of Representatives....
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