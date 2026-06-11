If Upheld, Wash. Millionaire Tax Could Upend State Law

By Richard Birmingham ( June 11, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Constitution has been interpreted, since 1933, by the Washington Supreme Court as not permitting an income tax that is not uniform across all taxpayers or permitting a tax percentage that is in excess of 1%. The Washington Legislature has artfully avoided this limitation in the past by calling taxes on income by a different name, an excise tax rather than an income tax....