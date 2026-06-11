If Upheld, Wash. Millionaire Tax Could Upend State Law

By Richard Birmingham ( June 11, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Constitution has been interpreted, since 1933, by the Washington Supreme Court as not permitting an income tax that is not uniform across all taxpayers or permitting a tax percentage that is in excess of 1%. The Washington Legislature has artfully avoided this limitation in the past by calling taxes on income by a different name, an excise tax rather than an income tax....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.