11th Circ. Says Stolen Drugs Theory Can't Undo Life Terms

By Parker Quinlan ( June 9, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A divided Eleventh Circuit has refused to overturn a narcotics dealer's double life sentence for an associate's overdose death, finding that although he did not personally provide the drugs to the woman who fatally overdosed, he is still liable under federal law for her death....
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