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Chickasaw Nation Gov. To Retire After 40 Years In Office

By Joyce Hanson ( June 10, 2026, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby has announced his plans to retire as the federally recognized tribe's leader, saying that after serving nearly 40 years it's time to pass the torch to the next generation of tribal stewards....

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