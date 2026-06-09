NY Floats Rule To Align Its Stablecoin Regs With Genius Act
By Aislinn Keely ( June 9, 2026, 8:16 PM EDT) -- New York's Department of Financial Services on Tuesday proposed regulations to ensure its existing stablecoin framework aligns with the U.S. Treasury Department's coming requirements for state regimes under the federal law governing stable-value tokens....
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