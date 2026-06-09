Investor Says Vikasa Still Owes $1.15M For Settlement
By Jarek Rutz ( June 9, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A California investor has sued in the Delaware Chancery Court seeking to enforce a settlement with investment firm Vikasa Capital Inc., claiming the company paid only a fraction of the $1.25 million it agreed to pay to resolve claims that it fraudulently induced a $5 million investment through misrepresentations and doctored corporate records....
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