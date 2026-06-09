Conn. Murder Defendant Loses Bid To Halt Anonymous Jury
By Aaron Keller ( June 9, 2026, 11:35 AM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court on Tuesday granted expedited review but denied immediate relief to a defendant who claimed a trial judge violated his right to a fair trial and constitutional separation of powers principles by creating what defense counsel described as a new procedure for empaneling an anonymous jury....
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