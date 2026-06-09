House Clears $70B Funding Boost For ICE, Border Patrol
By Britain Eakin ( June 9, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a funding bill Tuesday funneling nearly $70 billion more to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol on top of more than $170 billion Congress gave the agencies last year....
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