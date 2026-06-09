DOJ Investigating Philly Police's Gun Permit Revocations
By Matthew Santoni ( June 9, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday unveiled an investigation into the Philadelphia Police Department over whether its gun permit unit is violating federal law and the Second Amendment by using an overly vague "good cause" standard for revoking permits to legally carry firearms....
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