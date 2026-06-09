Fired Aide Tells Justices DA Invoked Bias Carveout Too Late

By Patrick Hoff ( June 9, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ignored civil procedure standards when it said the district attorney's office in Fulton County, Georgia, could argue that a former top aide's position was exempt from anti-bias law, the fired worker told the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing the office needed to raise that defense earlier....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.