Arbitrator Rules USPTO Violated Law By Ending Telework
By Ryan Davis ( June 9, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator ruled Monday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office "committed a clear and patent breach" of agreements with the union representing some of its employees when the office eliminated telework arrangements last year at the urging of President Donald Trump....
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