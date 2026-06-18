Patent Claims On Novartis Unit Drug Invalid, Del. Judge Says
By Adam Lidgett ( June 18, 2026, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has cleared radiopharmaceutical companies of allegations they infringed claims in various patents owned by a French unit of Novartis after finding that all of those claims were invalid....
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