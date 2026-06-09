Wash. Man Gets 5 Years For $100M Oil Investor Crypto Con

By Gina Kim ( June 9, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Washington man was sentenced to five years in prison by a federal judge on Tuesday stemming from a scheme where he conned unwitting victims out of nearly $100 million after falsely promising them their funds would go toward oil and gas investments, and routing them to cryptocurrency wallets instead. ...
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