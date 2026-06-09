Agensys Sues Biopharmas For Alleged Trade Secret Theft

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 9, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Agensys Inc. filed a trade secret misappropriation suit in California federal court Tuesday against a U.S.-based cancer research firm and two alleged Chinese affiliates, claiming they stole confidential information for oncology antibodies developed at Agensys and that the theft was "willful and malicious."...
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