ITC Judge Won't Let Everspin Out Of Memory Chip IP Case

By Elliot Weld ( June 9, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- An administrative law judge at the U.S. International Trade Commission has denied Everspin Technologies' request to shut down a case brought by Avalanche Technology Inc. related to its memory chip patents, after Everspin alleged Avalanche had wrongly paid discounted fees meant for small businesses for years....
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