7 Key Questions About SEC's Faster Tender Offer Path

By Rob Ishii, Doug Schnell and Michael Anthony ( June 15, 2026, 11:17 AM EDT) -- On April 16, the Division of Corporation Finance of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, acting under delegated authority, issued an exemptive order providing flexibility to shorten the minimum offering period for certain types of equity tender offers from 20 business days to 10 business days.[1]...
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