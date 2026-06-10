Cop Urges Justices To Strike Down Burden-Shifting Precedent

By Grace Elletson ( June 10, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Black police officer asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his case alleging he was fired out of race bias, claiming the Sixth Circuit was too quick to accept the argument that rap videos he posted online were the reason for his termination....
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