Fox Rothschild Sued Over Data Breach Tied To Ransom Group
By Allison Grande ( June 9, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP was hit with a proposed class action in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday accusing the national law firm of failing to adequately protect the "highly sensitive and confidential" personal data entrusted to it from being exposed to a prominent ransomware group in a data breach last month. ...
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