5 Firms Guide AI Startup Robseek's $1B SPAC Merger

By Al Barbarino ( June 10, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Robseek Intelligence Inc. has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company QuasarEdge Acquisition Corp. in a deal valuing the AI company at about $1 billion pre-money equity, with five law firms advising across the U.S., China and offshore jurisdictions. ...
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