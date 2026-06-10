4 Key Questions Surrounding US Forced Labor Tariff Rates

By Dylan Moroses ( June 10, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- New proposed U.S. tariffs meant to address goods tied to forced labor are likely to create new administrative burdens for importers, from new compliance hurdles domestically to the potential for retaliatory measures by trading partners on U.S. goods shipped abroad, attorneys told Law360....
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