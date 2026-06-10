Tenn. Remittance Tax Is Unconstitutional, Fintech Group Says

By Jon Hill ( June 10, 2026, 12:03 PM EDT) -- A top fintech industry organization sued Wednesday to block an impending new Tennessee tax on outgoing international money transfers, challenging what the trade group contends is an unconstitutional toll on the billions of dollars sent abroad from the state each year....
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