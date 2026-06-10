Pa. Panel Revives AT&T's Arbitration Bid In Worker's Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 10, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- In a precedential opinion Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Superior Court held that AT&T and its retailer Prime Communications' request to compel arbitration in an employment dispute should not have been overruled outright, saying that questions remained about whether the employee clicking an electronic box constituted signing an arbitration agreement....
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