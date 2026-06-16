The Paradoxical Duty To Adopt AI When You Can't Bill For It

By Ines Lassalle ( June 16, 2026, 10:15 AM EDT) -- Imagine this scenario: A partner finishes a research memo on a Tuesday afternoon. The work is good. The analysis is sound. The brief that flows from it persuades the judge. The partner spent four hours on it, including with help from an artificial intelligence tool that did most of the first draft....
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