North Carolina Accuses Brenntag Of Polluting Public Water

By Hayley Fowler ( June 10, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- State environmental regulators in North Carolina have accused a storage facility belonging to German chemical distributor Brenntag of leaking pollutants into state waterways, saying the company has failed to address the problem in the months since it was first notified....
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