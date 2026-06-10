5th Circ. Rejects US Bid To Revisit Home Distilling Ban
By Kat Lucero ( June 10, 2026, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit denied the U.S. government's request for the full court to review a three-judge panel's April opinion finding the tax code's ban on distilling whiskey at home unconstitutional after another appeals court's opposite conclusion affirmed the ban....
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