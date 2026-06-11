Fla. Court Says State Can't Litigate Tribal Ordinance Violations
By Elizabeth Daley ( June 11, 2026, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A man who was found guilty of disorderly intoxication after being arrested at the Miccosukee Casino and Resort on the Miccosukee Indian Reservation had his conviction and sentence reversed after a Florida appeals court found the state lacked jurisdiction to prosecute him for violating a local ordinance on tribal land....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.