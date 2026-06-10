Elliott, Stronghold Clash Over Oil And Gas Asset Wind-Down
By Jarek Rutz ( June 10, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Elliott Investment Management LP and Stronghold Resource Partners urged the Delaware Supreme Court on Tuesday to adopt competing readings of a settlement agreement governing the wind-down of an oil and gas investment fund, with each side saying the contract's language supports a different path for liquidating the fund's remaining holdings....
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