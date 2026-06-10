Appeals Panel Flags AI Concerns As It Reverses Lower Court

By Grace Elletson ( June 10, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Georgia school district is immune from some claims in a trio of race discrimination suits brought by Black former principals, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday, overturning a lower court order it said contained mistakes and at least one "hallucinated" case law reference....
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