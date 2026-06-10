Estate Says E-Filing Glitch Wrongly Doomed Med Mal Suit
By Susan Smiley ( June 10, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appeals court was urged Wednesday to revive a medical malpractice suit that involves the state's Pandemic Healthcare Immunity Act by counsel for a deceased woman's estate who argued a clerical error kept them from receiving motions for summary judgment in the trial court until it was too late to respond....
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