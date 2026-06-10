Morgan & Morgan Atty Again Blocked From Harvard Suit

By Carolyn Muyskens ( June 10, 2026, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge rebuffed a Morgan & Morgan PA attorney's second attempt to appear in a lawsuit over the theft of body parts from a Harvard Medical School morgue, saying he would not reconsider his earlier decision to bar the attorney over an incident in a separate court involving fake AI-generated case citations....
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