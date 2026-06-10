One And Done? Patent Examiner Interviews Now Hard To Get

By Theresa Schliep ( June 10, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- In the months since the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office changed how patent examiners are credited for applicant interviews, which can be the difference between prosecution stalemates and progress, attorneys say the interviews are getting harder to come by — and they've changed tactics as a result....
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